22,000 litres of liquor seized from Lambi

Muktsar, March 26
Following the Sangrur tragedy, Excise Department officials along with the state police carried out a joint search operation along the Gang canal at Kattianwali village in the Lambi Assembly segment here on Monday and found nearly 22,000 litre of spurious liquor buried under the soil.
The spurious liquor was destroyed, but no arrest could be made. Kabarwala police have registered a case under the Excise Act against some unidentified persons.
This village over the years has earned the notoriety of an illicit liquor den. A number of raids have been conducted here and a number of people booked as well, but the wild growth along the canal continues to prove a safe haven for people involved in this illegal activity.
Sources said those involved in the preparation of spurious liquor had a strong network and they managed to run away whenever a police team reached there. They supply the spurious liquor to neighbouring states as well, claimed sources.
Vikram Dev Thakur, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, Faridkot range, said, “18 tarpaulin sheets containing nearly 22,000-litre of ‘lahan’ and some utensils used to prepare it were also seized. The ‘lahan’ was destroyed on the spot. The search operation was conducted in view of the coming elections.”
Similarly, Lambi DSP Fateh Singh Brar said, “Preventive action is being taken against those who have been booked in the past for similar activity.”
