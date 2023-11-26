300 farmers booked for blocking trains in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, November 25
Members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, who had blocked the railway track for nearly 24 hours between November 23 and 24, have been booked by the Railway Protection Force, Jalandhar Cantonment.
Two farmers - Baljinder Singh Malli Nangal, president of Doaba Kisan Sangharsh Committee, and Balwinder Singh Raju Aulakh, president of Majha Kisan Committee - have been booked by name under Section 147, 174 (A) of the Railways Act. The FIR has also been lodged against 300-350 other unidentified farmers.
The farmers, who had been demanding a hike in the sugarcane price, had sat on a dharna on the national highway between Jalandhar and Phagwara along Dhannowali village on Tuesday. The highway remained jammed for four days while the rail track for closed for a day, but so far, the city police have not booked the farmers under the National Highway Act.
