5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 6

Five of a family were killed and another was seriously injured as a speeding car collided with a divider before ramming into an electricity pole in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh; Sanjana, 30; Mahi, 5; Khushi, 3; and Jasmine.

Rajesh’s wife, Priya, has been admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.

The family were returning home after attending a marriage. It was at around 2.45am that the speeding car collided with a divider and rammed into an electricity pole near Fortis Hospital on Chandigarh Road.

The car was being driven by Rajesh who, along with the four others, died on the spot.

Jeevan Nagar, Focal Point, police post in-charge Gurmeet Singh said the car was speeding that led to the accident. The police have sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.