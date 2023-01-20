Rs 578 crore earmarked for projects

Tribune News Service

Abohar, January 19

Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the state government has started projects worth Rs 1,963 crore to ensure potable water supply to 1700 villages. Of this, Rs 578 crores has been earmarked for Abohar, Balluana and Khuiyansarwer in Fazilka.

“Concerted efforts are being made to improve quality of drinking water. Many projects have been initiated to provide basic amenities to the masses,” said the minister. Recently, Jimpa laid foundation stone of projects in Dharampura and Mehrajpur villages.