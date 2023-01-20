Rs 578 crore earmarked for projects

Abohar, January 19
Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the state government has started projects worth Rs 1,963 crore to ensure potable water supply to 1700 villages. Of this, Rs 578 crores has been earmarked for Abohar, Balluana and Khuiyansarwer in Fazilka.
“Concerted efforts are being made to improve quality of drinking water. Many projects have been initiated to provide basic amenities to the masses,” said the minister. Recently, Jimpa laid foundation stone of projects in Dharampura and Mehrajpur villages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...
Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah
Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...
Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court
Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...
Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4
Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.