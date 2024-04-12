8 hurt in Abohar bee attack

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 11

There was a panic-like situation among people sitting in Nehru Park here today when a swarm of bees from a nearby tree in the park attacked them. In the melee four boys and four girls were injured. Some persons manage to rescue them and take them to the Civil Hospital.

According to information, some girls were sitting in the park this afternoon when bees flying from a nearby tree attacked them. The bees also attacked four other youths passing by. However, the girl students became unconscious as maximum bees targeted them. — OC

10 phones recovered

Abohar: The city-2 police arrested three suspects and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from them. The accused were identified as, Dharamvir Singh of Burj Muhar, Gurwinder Singh of Ruherianwali and Rajveer of Dhani Karaka Singh in Abohar.

A case had been registered against them. Their backward and forward links are being investigated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar