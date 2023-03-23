Rs 86-cr aid given to gaushalas: Nijjar

Chandigarh, March 22
Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said urban local bodies (ULBs) had provided financial assistance of about Rs 85.92 crore for taking care of stray cattle. It was stated that during the ongoing budget session while replying to the call attention notice brought by MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal and Gurpreet Singh Banawali.
He said there were 1.70 lakh stray cattle in about 417 private gaushalas. Apart from this, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department had constructed 77 cattle sheds in 20 government cattle ponds, which have around 10,024 stray cattle.
