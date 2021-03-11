With Sadhu Singh Dharamsot's arrest, Bhagwant Mann govt counters Opposition with anti-graft plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

After being attacked by the Opposition over the law and order in Punjab, in the aftermath of the gruesome murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be bouncing back on its “anti-corruption” plank, with the arrest of former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and naming of another former minister, Sangat Singh Gilzian, in the same case.

More arrests soon No corrupt leader will be spared and more arrests will be initiated against ‘venal’ leaders in accordance with the law. — Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP

With the crucial Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection scheduled in over a fortnight, the party is hopeful of riding successfully on its ‘zero tolerance to corruption’ approach. AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday said no corrupt leader would be spared and more arrests would be initiated against ‘venal’ leaders in accordance with the law.

Welcoming the Punjab government’s action, Kang told the media the SAD-BJP and Congress were in cahoots to loot Punjab and never arrested deceitful politicians for their crimes. However, AAP has formed the government to transform the system, and the Punjab government led by CM Mann is fervently working on it.

