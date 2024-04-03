AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 2

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced the candidature of Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Hoshiarpur constituency and Malvinder Singh Kang from the Panthic seat of Anandpur Sahib.

Chabbewal, Congress MLA from Chabbewal, had shifted his loyalties to AAP last month. Though he has resigned as MLA, his resignation has not been accepted yet. Wary after Sushil Kumar Rinku, re-nominated by AAP as its candidate from Jalandhar, switched over to the BJP, the party decided to announce Chabbewal’s candidature to dispel rumours of the BJP trying to woo him. There are reports that a former Congress MLA from Fazilka is set to join the BJP this week.

