Action against 2 Punjab officials in Fateh Kit scam

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 26

The Health Department has initiated action against two officials for facilitating the Covid Fateh Kit procurement scam.

The issue pertains to May 2021 when the Punjab Government started the procurement of Fateh Kits meant for Covid patients.

Earlier in its report, the National Health Mission (NHM) had suspected that the supplier, in connivance with the officials of the government drug warehouse, tried to fleece the government by charging Rs 1,195 instead of Rs 883.50 for 41,500 kits.

Taking note of the report sent by the NHM, the Director Health Services (DHS) has initiated action against the in-charges of Bathinda and Amritsar Drug Warehouses.

DHS Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra confirmed the development. He said an official has been placed under suspension while chargesheet has been issued to another as he is now retired.

The alleged scam came to light when it was found that to charge Rs 1.2 crore extra from the government, the supplier tried to alter the dates of supply of the kits.

Going by the record, it was found that it took the supplier only 14 minutes to deliver more than 40,000 kits from Ludhiana to the government warehouses in Amritsar and Bathinda, which are 140 km apart. The time included unloading of the boxes at the two destinations, stacking them in the warehouses and get the acknowledgement receipts.

Sensing the scam, the NHM had already withheld the payment to the supplier and taken its staff to task for having fabricated the record in back date.

Moreover, the e-way bills sought from the GST Commissioner blew the lid off the scam. The bills for the kits were generated on May 24, but the records of the government warehouses showed that the kits were received on May 22.

The Ludhiana supplier, who was allegedly hand in glove with the health officials, altered the record of government drug warehouses in Bathinda and Amritsar.