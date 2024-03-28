ADGP convenes law and order meeting ahead of LS election

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 27

Bathinda Range ADGP Surinderpal Singh Parmar today chaired an inter-state meeting to check the preparedness to ensure law and order before Lok Sabha election wherein he ordered stringent measures to check the flow of illicit liquor, unaccounted cash and use of muscle power.

The meeting was attended online by ADGP Hisar Range Matta Ravi Kiran, IGP Faridkot Range Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Bathinda SSP Deepak Pareek, Mansa SSP Nanak Singh, Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena, Fatehabad SP Astha Modi, Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan and Dabwali SP Sumer Singh.

Speaking during the occasion, ADGP Parmar asked the officials to brief all their subordinates to percolate down the message of strict compliance of the orders to ensure guidelines issued Election Commission of India are followed.

The ADGP said that the chief motive for the ECI in these elections is to provide a level playing field to all political parties and candidates. He said that central security forces like BSF and CAPF have been deployed in Mansa, Bathinda and Muktsar, bordering Haryana. He asked the officers to personally monitor all the inter-state nakas laid on nearly 180 km of the state border.

He was informed by the SSPs that total 33 inter-state nakas had been laid on the stretch touching Haryana. He was briefed about 4 inter-state nakas in Mansa, 16 in Bathinda and 13 in Muktsar.

He also enquired about boarding and lodging facilities for the police and central security forces.

SECURITY FORCES MANNING STATE BORDER

The ADGP said that the Election Commission wants to provide a level playing field to all political parties and candidates. He said that Central security forces like BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Mansa, Bathinda and Muktsar, bordering Haryana. He asked the officials to personally monitor all the inter-state nakas laid on nearly 180 km of the state border.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha