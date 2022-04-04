ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 4

Counter-intelligence expert ADGP Gaurav Yadav has been appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The appointment has come as a surprise as the post is usually reserved for an IAS officer.

Yadav, son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra, is a 1992-batch officer. He has held important postings, including IG-Intelligence, during the SAD-BJP Government in 2016. He, however, held mostly low-profile posts during the Congress regime.