After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Patiala, March 27

With SAD and the BJP opting to contest the Lok Sabha poll separately, the political landscape in the state is set to witness a seismic shift.

As there is no favourite in Patiala parliamentary constituency, electoral dynamics have become increasingly unpredictable.

Notably, this will be the first time since 1992 that a BJP candidate would contest from Patiala.

In 1992, BJP candidate Diwan Chand Singla had stood third with 28,877 votes. While Sant Ram Singla of the Congress emerged victorious with 1,35,864 votes, SAD’s Manjeet Singh Khaira bagged 32,088 votes.

Though AAP has already announced its candidate—Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala—the Congress, SAD and the BJP are yet to announce their nominees.

Traditionally considered a Congress stronghold, Patiala sprung a surprise in 2014 General Election when AAP leader Dharamvira Gandhi secured victory over senior leader Preneet Kaur. The four-time MP Preneet Kaur, who recently joined the BJP, is a frontrunner for the party ticket.

Meanwhile, AAP’s campaigning has gained momentum again after it was suspended briefly following the arrest of party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Today, AAP launched a social media campaign targeting the BJP.

