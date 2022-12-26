Annual Shaheedi Jor Mela in memory of younger Sahibzadas begins in Fatehgarh Sahib today

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 25

Lakhs of pilgrims have arrived to pay obeisance at gurdwaras across the district in order to mark the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela, which begins on December 26. The mela, in memory of the younger Sahibzadas, will conclude on December 28.

Keeping in view the convenience of the devotees, the district administration had asked the SGPC not to commercialise the event, but the latter auctioned the area around the gurdwaras at approximately Rs 1.75 crore to a contractor, who has allotted different sites to petty vendors and is reportedly charging hefty amounts from them.

Devotees pay obeisance to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Mata Gujar Kaur Ji at Gurdwara Thanda Buraj in Fatehgarh Sahib. Tribune file photo

The vendors and commercial shops are proving to be of great inconvenience to the devotees as they the roads leading to gurdwaras have been encroached upon by them, even though the administration had declared that no vendor would be allowed to set up shop at roadside.

DC Parneet Shergill said all arrangements had been made to ensure that the mela would be totally religious in nature and all wine shops, gambling stalls, dances, pandals, circuses, swings and other sources of entertainment have been banned, while adding that 24-hour power supply, clean drinking water, public toilets and medical facilities would be available round the clock.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said adequate security arrangements have been put in place with drones and CCTV cameras pressed into service to keep a close watch on the proceedings. Five Samadhan Kendras have been set up along with 54 Nakas, 13 observation posts and seven police help centres. She said that to maintain a smooth flow of the traffic, nine diversions and alternative routes have been identified.

Despite the elaborate security arrangements, the administration is apprehensive about controversial Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s presence in the district.

