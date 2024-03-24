ASHA workers await allowance

Abohar, March 23
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, in Khuikhera Block, are upset as they have not been paid their allowance for 11 months.
At a protest here today, ASHA workers said that from January, 2023, till now, they have been performing all the duties efficiently without the help of an Auxiliary Midwife and Nurse. Despite this, the department did not release their allowance from January to November. The workers said the Senior Medical Officer and District Civil Surgeon were informed about the same.
