Back-up venue being readied for Badal’s bhog

Muktsar, May 2
In view of the unpredictable weather and huge crowd expected during the ‘bhog’ ceremony of former CM Parkash Singh Badal on May 4, the administration has started making preparations at a back-up venue at the Killianwali grain market.
As per the initial plan, the ceremony will be held at a school ground in Badal village.
“The entire stock of wheat lying under a shed at the grain market will be lifted by tonight. Around 20 tractor-trailers have been pressed into service. The shed can be used for sitting and a VVIP parking lot will be made at other area,” said an official.
A commission agent said, “The fresh produce is not being brought to the grain market. Farmers and commission agents are also cooperating.”
Meanwhile, a waterproof tent has been installed at at the school ground at Badal village. The district police have released a route plan for the public as well.
