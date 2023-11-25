Bathinda admn holds kabaddi contest to wean youth off drugs

Bathinda, November 24
As part of the “Nasha Mukt Punjab” campaign launched by the state government against the drug menace, the district civil and police administration today organised a competition of kabaddi (circle style) and wrestling at the local Shaheed Bhagat Singh Khel Stadium here.
Bathinda Range ADGP SPS Parmar was the chief guest on the occasion. DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray, SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill and District Planning Board Chairman Amritlal Agarwal joined as special guests. During the event, the spectators were administered an oath against drugs.
ADGP Parmar asked the state’s youth to join in more sports activities.
He also appealed to the people to give maximum support to the administration in the “Nash Mukt Punjab” awareness campaign. DC Parray said parents should monitor the behaviour of their children.
During the kabaddi tournament, three matches were held for boys. In the final, Miri Piri Club, Jandawala, defeated DAV Malwa College, Bathinda. In the girls’ final, Miri Piri Club Jandawala again won by defeating Baba Kalu Nath Club, Nathana.
In the wrestling matches, Najveer Singh of Faridkot defeated Raman from Abohar, Akash of Abohar defeated Manjit of Faridkot and Arpan from Sri Muktsar Sahib defeated Sahil of Abohar.
