Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

Bathinda: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday campaigned for NDA candidate from Bathinda Urban Raj Nambardar. She said, “If women protection, upliftment of youngsters and security of the country has to be maintained, then the NDA candidate must win from Bathinda.” She said PM Narendra Modi built one lakh toilets and provided LPG cylinders to more than 12 lakh families in Punjab.
