Jaggu Bhagwanpuria booked for breaking TV in Kapurthala jail

Jalandhar, January 7

An FIR has been registered against gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria allegedly for breaking an LED TV at Kapurthala Central Jail after a spat with a fellow inmate.

The gangster, one of the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, who faces charges in many other cases, has been lodged at Kapurthala Central Jail for the past three months.

The incident took place on December 29, but a case was registered against Bhagwanpuria at Kotwali police station on January 6 under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prison Act for causing damage to a government property.

On December 29, the gangster had a verbal spat with a prisoner from another barrack when they were in an entertainment area of the prison. Following the heated exchange, Bhagwanpuria uprooted the LED TV set up for inmates and hurled it on the floor. He also uprooted live wires and damaged electrical equipment.

Kapurthala Central jail authorities informed the Kotwali police station about the incident through a letter on January 5. “The gangster damaged a TV, electrical wires and equipment. While the two inmates had a heated argument, jail staff prevented the fight from escalating. An FIR was lodged when the incident came to our notice,” said Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer of the case.

The Assistant Superintendent of Kapurthala Jail, Hemant Sharma, said: “The equipment damaged by the gangster include an LED TV and live wires. A case has been registered against him.”

On delayed filing the FIR, he said: “An internal enquiry was conducted into the incident and the TV was also got checked from an electrician regarding its damage. After completing all the formalities, a report was given to the police for action.”

Notably, Kapurthala jail has been in news for fight among gangs. In July, 22 Kapurthala jail inmates had been booked for murdering a prisoner and injuring three others in a planned attack.

