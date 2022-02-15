Bhupinder Hooda seeks vote for Rajinder Kaur Bhattal

Sangrur, February 14
Haryana former CM Bhupinder Hooda today campaigned for former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal at Khanauri and sought votes for the Congress for a better future of the state.
He alleged Haryana residents had seen the BJP government in their state and their leaders could not bring any development. —
