 Biggest treatment plant comes up in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Biggest treatment plant comes up in Ludhiana

To be opened on Feb 2 I To give new lease of life to polluted Buddha Nullah

Biggest treatment plant comes up in Ludhiana

The state's biggest treatment plant was set up in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 30

A 225-MLD (minimal liquid discharge) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) has come up in Ludhiana to give a new lease of life to the highly-polluted Buddha Nullah.

The state’s biggest plant established in Jamalpur will treat the sewage water and other effluents flowing into the 47.55-km seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, which runs almost parallel to the Sutlej through most of Ludhiana district, including 14-km in the city, which it bisects, before merging with the Sutlej.

Besides, another 60-MLD capacity STP is under construction at Balloke village, which will start operations by June 30.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the trial run of the 225-MLD capacity STP was underway and it would be formally thrown open by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on February 2.

“Two new STPs of 285 MLD, upgrade of the existing four STPs and MPS with 418 MLD capacity, three dyeing cluster CETPs of 105-MLD, two ETPs of 6 MLD, six intermediate pumping stations, 11,310-metre interceptor pipelines to stop the direct discharge of waste water into the Buddha Nullah are among the major components of the Rs 840-crore project. It will ensure that only treated waste or fresh storm water may flow into the tributary,” she said.

Dr Aggarwal said almost 50 per cent of the total awarded amount had already been spent to achieve 76 per cent work for rejuvenation of the one of the most-polluted water bodies.

While several components of the project had already been completed, rest are in the advanced stage of completion and the pace of the ongoing work has been further accelerated to meet the deadline of June 2023.

In order to check the 137-MLD industrial effluent discharge into the Buddha Nullah, all industrial units have either been connected to the common effluent treatment plants or had installed their own captive effluent treatment plants.

While the project amount as per DPR was Rs 650 crore, the work was awarded at Rs 839.79 crore.

The total project cost included Rs 294 crore operation and maintenance cost for 10 years after completion while Rs 26.79 crore was earmarked as operation and maintenance cost for 21 months during the construction period.

DEADLINE MISSED thrice

The work, which was awarded to a Mumbai-based joint venture group at a cost of Rs 519 crore, besides the operation and maintenance cost of Rs 321 crore, was initially scheduled to be completed by December 1, 2022, but the deadline was extended thrice from December 2022 to March 2023, then May 2023 and now June 30, 2023.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

10
Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today, will tax slabs change?

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?

Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

GDP projection 6.5%, capex to push growth

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Recovery from Covid complete, says CEA

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Adani FPO fully subscribed

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC

Collegium sends 2 more names for elevation to SC


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Union Budget: Booster dose for tourism, thrust to trade & industry top wish-list

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Cows roaming in fields keep farmers on toes

Artificially ripened fruits on sale risk health of residents in Amritsar district

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

32 more parking lots go free today in Chandigarh

3 firms in race for legacy waste lifting project at Panchkula dump

Eight years on, Chandigarh cop gets 4-year rigorous imprisonment in Rs 10K graft case

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Union Budget 2023-24: Ludhiana Industrialists, traders pin high hopes

500 children, parents given helmets under ‘Ride to Safety’ programme in Ludhiana

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience