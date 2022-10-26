Faridkot BJP leader booked over 'dowry harassment'

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 25

A BJP leader has been booked by the Faridkot police on charges of dowry harassment and beating up his wife.

A case has been registered against BJP leader Gaurav Kakkar for criminal assault and demanding dowry.

Gaurav had contested the February 2022 Vidhan Sabha on a BJP ticket from the Faridkot Assembly seat. His wife Shalu Kakkar alleged that Gaurav and his mother tortured her for not “sufficiently funding” his election campaign.

She alleged her parents provided Rs 10 lakh to Gaurav during the electioneering. Lately her in-laws took of her gold ornaments, she alleged. “When I demanded my ornaments back, I was beaten up my husband,” alleged Shalu.

She levelled harassment allegations also against Gaurav’s mother. Shalu alleged that she was brutally beaten up on October 23 over the same issue, leaving her seriously injured.

Shalu alleged said she was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, by her father and brother. The police have registered a case under the IPC against the accused.

Gaurav has categorically denied the allegations. The police said appropriate legal action would be taken on the basis of the result of their investigation.

