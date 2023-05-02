BSF seizes 2.5 kg drugs near Ferozepur border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The BSF seized 2.5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone inside the Indian territory in Ferozepur sector on Sunday night.

This is the fifth incident of drug seizure in as many days along the International Border in Punjab.

“On April 30, around 11.55 pm, troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering the Indian airspace from Pakistan near Setha Wala village in Ferozepur district,” a BSF officer said.

The troops observed a blinking light and also heard the sound of the drone and something being dropped in the fields on the outskirts of the village, he said.

During an initial search of the area, the troops seized a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, two sparkling balls and a luminous blue LED bulb with a battery attached to the consignment, the officer said.

On Sunday, the BSF had found 1 kg of heroin packed in a sock lying in the fields near the International Border in the same sector.