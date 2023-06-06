BSF shoots down Pak drone in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector and seized 3.2 kg of heroin on Sunday night.

A BSF officer said, “Around 9.45 pm on June 4, jawans deployed in depth area detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district. The BSF jawans immediately intercepted the drone.”

During the search, the jawans found a black- coloured quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300-RTK) along with a consignment in three packets attached to it, he said.