BSF shoots down Pak drone in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, June 5
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector and seized 3.2 kg of heroin on Sunday night.
A BSF officer said, “Around 9.45 pm on June 4, jawans deployed in depth area detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district. The BSF jawans immediately intercepted the drone.”
During the search, the jawans found a black- coloured quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300-RTK) along with a consignment in three packets attached to it, he said.
