BSP declares two more candidates

Jalandhar, April 13
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today announced two more candidates — Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar (reserved) LS seat and Jagjit Singh Chhadbad from Patiala LS seat. Having already announced candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur and Sangrur seats, the BSP has so far announced five names from Punjab.
Sharing details of the same, BSP Punjab in-charge Randhir S Beniwal said the names had been cleared by party supremo Mayawati.
Having remained a scribe with a national daily, Balwinder Kumar had unsuccessfully contested from Kartarpur Assembly seat twice in 2017 and 2022. He was the party candidate even in 2019 when he had led ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign and had managed to poll over 2 lakh votes, the highest votes that the party had ever obtained from Jalandhar.
Armed with two PG degrees, one in English and the other in journalism and also having cleared LLB, Balwinder had even got a government job in the PR department, but refused it to remain in politics.
About the Patiala candidate, BSP state president Jasvir Garhi said Chhadbad had remained the district president there. Currently, he is the state general secretary of the party.
