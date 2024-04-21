BSP names candidates for Faridkot, Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Faridkot, April 20

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday announced two more candidates — Gurbaksh Singh Chauhan from the Faridkot (reserved) Lok Sabha seat and Raj Kumar Majotra from Gurdaspur.

The announcement was made by Punjab in-charge Randhir Singh Beniwal after approval of party supremo Mayawati. Chauhan is the district president of the party in Faridkot. Majotra is the president of All India Mahasha Ekta Manch.

Chauhan only local nominee Unlike other candidates fielded by political parties, Chauhan is the first candidate who belongs to Faridkot. All other candidates fielded by other parties are outsiders

State party president Jasvir Garhi said the party’s move to give ticket to a leader from the Mahasha community would help improve the electoral results of the party the way it did in 1985, 1989, 1992 and 1996 when party founder Kanshi Ram had picked Dharam Chand of the community from Gurdaspur.

With this, the party has announced candidates on seven of the 13 seats in Punjab. The party has already announced Rakesh Suman from Hoshiarpur, Surinder Kamboj from Ferozepur, Makhan Singh from Sangrur, Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala and Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar.

Unlike other candidates fielded by political parties, Chauhan is the first candidate who belongs to Faridkot. All other candidates fielded by other parties are outsiders. Chauhan had earlier contested the Assembly elections, but lost.

Using his connections with Faridkot as his USP (unique selling point), Chauhan claimed while the BJP, SAD and AAP candidates were completely ignorant about the local problems, he was well aware of these issues due to his five-decade-old connection with Faridkot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Gurdaspur #Lok Sabha