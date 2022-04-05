Call all-party meet on Chandigarh, Akalis urge CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 4
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to
call an all-party meeting to give a befitting reply to the undue central inference in the state affairs as well as take a united stand against conspiracies to rob Punjab of its river waters as well as land at the behest of Haryana.
Take clear stand
Punjab AAP unit should specify whether it is with Punjabis or not on the issue of river waters. Statements which convey nothing will not help Punjab’s cause. —Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD leader
Belongs to us
Chandigarh was created by uprooting 27 villages. Chandigarh is of Punjab and will always remain with it. Beware, the next big battle is for the river waters of Punjab. —Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ex-PCC president
Addressing a press conference, senior party leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said: “All commissions have made it clear that there are no Hindi-speaking areas in Punjab which are in contiguity with Haryana but still Chief Minister ML Khattar has made this statement to pressure Punjab and make it barter for Chandigarh”. The SAD leader said Chandigarh was always a part of Punjab and its ad-hoc status as a Union Territory was only a temporary measure. “So no conditions can be imposed for transferring Chandigarh to Punjab as is being done by the Haryana CM”, he added.
He said the top AAP leadership had been adopting double standards on all issues concerning Punjab, including those of its river waters which had emboldened the Haryana CM, who had now made this also a prerequisite for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.
