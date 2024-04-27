Centre resorting to politics of hatred, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asked party workers and volunteers in Jalandhar to stand with AAP candidate Pawan Tinu and ensure a 13-0 victory for the party in the state. He hit out at the Centre, saying it was induling in politics of hatred.

He was addressing a roadshow in favour of Tinu. He took a dig at BJP candidate Sushil Rinku, who was earlier allocated the AAP ticket from Jalandhar, but later shifted to the BJP and was announced as its candidate by the saffron party from the seat.

Taking on the Opposition in the state, the CM said both SAD and the Congress could not find proper candidates in the state as their leaders did not want to contest.

Targeting Rinku, he said, “Jalandhar had given a mandate last year; we wrote a new story and we will write it again. Those who disrespected your love, respect and your mandate, won’t win again.”

The CM said the Centre was indulging in politics of hatred. Mann said, “The Prime Minister has realised that people’s minds have changed. INDIA bloc is getting 60-65 seats of the 102 that went to the polls in the first phase. That’s why they are now indulging in politics of hatred. He has been the PM for 10 years and has been sending opposition leaders to jail. After 10 years, votes are being sought in the name of ‘mangalsutra’. This is not good.”

