CM vows to reverse brain-drain trend, provide jobs to youth

Unfurls national flag at the Republic Day function in Bathinda

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inspects guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations in Bathinda. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said with the strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab will witness a holistic development in every arena and shine like the ‘Kohinoor’ gem.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national Tricolour during a function to mark Republic Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium here, the Chief Minister (CM) gave a clarion call to people to extend support and cooperation to the state government.

He urged Punjabis residing across the globe to help the state government in restoring the pristine glory of Punjab. Taking a vow to take Punjab to new heights, Mann said, “The state government is committed to carve out an egalitarian society that our great martyrs and national leaders had envisioned.”

He said it was on record that more than 90 per cent of patriots, who laid down their lives or were subjected to the British tyranny in one form or other, were Punjabis.

He said people had high hopes from the successive governments that assumed power in the state decades after Independence, but most dashed their hopes because corruption, poverty, unemployment and many other ills were deeply rooted in the state.

The CM said, “Now, the time has come when every Punjabi must come forward for making a ‘Rangla Punjab’ and resurrect it for ushering a new era of progress and prosperity. This will help in reversing the trend of brain drain by opening new vistas for youth within the state.”

Meanwhile, the CM announced that in order to solve the traffic problem in Bathinda an ultramodern bus stand would be constructed on the outskirts of the city.

He added, “To facilitate the people a shuttle bus service will be started in the city. Besides, Urban Estate VI will be constructed in the city at a cost of Rs 260 crore.”

Earlier, the CM inspected a parade led by parade commander Darpan Ahluwalia, IPS. He also took a salute from an impressive march-past by contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, Punjab Armed Police, NCC girls and boys, Bharat Scouts and Guides.

On the occasion, students of various schools presented a colourful variety programmes, including Bhangra, Gidha, group dance, PT show and group singing. Mann also felicitated freedom fighters and their kin during function.

4 cops get Rakshak Padak, 11 CM’s medal

Four policemen were honoured with the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak and 11 other cops were awarded Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on Republic Day.

