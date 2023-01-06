Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 6
Cold conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures remaining below normal at many places on Friday.
According to the Met department's weather report, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.
Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees, was also gripped by biting cold. Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 4.8 degrees, Rohtak 6.2 degrees. The minimum temperature in Ambala settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Balachaur recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius.
Bathinda recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 3.8 degrees, Ludhiana 4.6 degrees, Patiala 5.5 degrees, Amritsar 5 degrees. In Mohali, the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab, including in Chandigarh, have dropped sharply for the past few days, settling between 11 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.
Several parts of Punjab and Haryana were once again enveloped by fog, reducing visibility.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...