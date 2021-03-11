College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police has arrested three persons, including a college girl, and confiscated around 6 kg heroin, worth over Rs 30 crore in the international market, from their possession.

The accused were travelling in an SUV when they were intercepted by the police following a tip-off near the Vallah bypass here late yesterday evening.

They have been identified as Lovepreet Kaur, a resident of Kotkapura, and Deep Rai and his cousin Mehak Rai of Mahawa village, located near the Pakistan border. There was no criminal record of Lovepreet with the police. She was pursuing post-graduation from a reputed college here.

An official privy to the investigations said the three were arrested when they were going to supply the consignment to someone. The drugs were concealed near the hand brake. They were putting up in flats near Vallah.

He said Lovepreet was allegedly in a relationship with Deep for the past one year. She had come in contact with the accused, who had been frequenting her college, over a year ago. The police said though the girl claimed innocence, her involvement could not be ruled out as investigations were still on.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the three.