Congress high command seeks report from PCC on cases against party leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Amid talk of the AAP seeking support of Opposition parties against the ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court ruling that empowered the Delhi Government on control of services, the Congress high command has sought a report from the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on the cases registered against party leaders by the state government.

AAP deserves No solidarity The AAP deserves no solidarity from the Congress because it has unleashed a ruthless witch-hunt against party MLAs, leaders and workers in the state. Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has sought a report from PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The Punjab Congress has been alleging political vendetta against its leaders by the AAP government in the state. Apart from the arrest of former ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the report is learnt to have mentioned about the arrest of its former MLA Kikki Dhillon and ongoing inquiries against former CM Charanjit Channi, former minister Brahm Mohindra, MLAs Barinder Meet Pahra and Sukhpal Kahira besides a number of other leaders.

Warring said all that had happened in the last year had been brought to the notice of the party high command.

Punjab Congress leaders have urged the party high command to consult leadership of Punjab, HP, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka before even considering helping AAP.