Cops carry out search, procure bank details of Punjab's sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla

Duo grilled for more than five hours

Cops carry out search, procure bank details of Punjab's sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla

Dr Vijay Singla

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

The police today carried out a search at the house of sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and procured details of his bank accounts.

Officers investigating the case said they had intimated Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the proceedings in the case as per the protocol.

The cops, who visited Singla’s house, said his room was searched, but “nothing much was found there.”

Police officers said they were probing the call details in the case and verifying other information. Singla and his OSD-nephew Pradeep Kumar Bansal have been kept in the lock-up of the Phase VIII police station. Their questioning stretched for more than five hours today.

Singla and his nephew were brought to the Mohali Civil Hospital, Phase VI, for medical examination later in the day. A tired Singla bore a grim look on his face as he sat in a police vehicle with tinted windows. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “The two suspects were taken for medical examination today.” Singla and Pradeep have been remanded in police custody till May 27.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Bill Gates 'poured' millions into attacking Elon Musk, Tesla CEO tweets ‘wait until you find out what he put in your vaccine’

2
Punjab

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

4
Schools

19 students killed In Texas school shooting; 18-year-old shooter dead

5
Nation

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

6
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

7
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

8
J & K

NIA pushes for death sentence to Yasin Malik

9
World

Teen gunman shot his grandmother before killing 19 students in Texas elementary school

10
Trending

UK man ends 10-year relationship with wife; elopes with Ukrainian refugee woman 10 days after she moves into their house

Don't Miss

View All
Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Aishwarya Rai’s modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

Differently abled beggar in MP's Chhindwara buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video
Trending

Differently abled beggar buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video

Is Dharmendra’s health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan’s wedding in a hurry?
Trending

Is Dharmendra's health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan's wedding in a hurry?

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Top News

Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding

Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth

Teen kills 19 kids, 2 teachers in Texas

Teen kills 19 kids, 2 teachers in Texas

Deadliest school shooting in decade | Victims in 7-10 age gr...

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his ‘group of 4’

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his ‘group of 4’

Singla’s house searched, bank details procured

To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Make arrangements to accommodate security forces in Amritsar, Education Dept told

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season with maximum temperature 8.5°C below normal

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

Clue from drunk friend leads police to the killers of 23-year-old man

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon’s office

Protesting staff lock gates of Jalandhar Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Breakthrough in gold robbery case in Jalandhar, two held

6 years on, Jalandhar civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids from Jalandhar schools are a changed lot

Double murder in Punjab’s Ludhiana: couple found dead in GTB Nagar

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Against textile park, green activists meet Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Proposed Textile Park near Sutlej: PAC members submit memo to Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

Navjot Sidhu entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

PUTA representatives meet Punjab FM Harpal Cheema, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest