Cops carry out search, procure bank details of Punjab's sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

The police today carried out a search at the house of sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla and procured details of his bank accounts.

Officers investigating the case said they had intimated Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the proceedings in the case as per the protocol.

The cops, who visited Singla’s house, said his room was searched, but “nothing much was found there.”

Police officers said they were probing the call details in the case and verifying other information. Singla and his OSD-nephew Pradeep Kumar Bansal have been kept in the lock-up of the Phase VIII police station. Their questioning stretched for more than five hours today.

Singla and his nephew were brought to the Mohali Civil Hospital, Phase VI, for medical examination later in the day. A tired Singla bore a grim look on his face as he sat in a police vehicle with tinted windows. Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “The two suspects were taken for medical examination today.” Singla and Pradeep have been remanded in police custody till May 27.