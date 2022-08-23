Covid claims two lives in Muktsar, one in Bathinda

Covid claims two lives in Muktsar, one in Bathinda

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Muktsar / Bathinda, August 22

Two persons died of Covid in less than a week in Muktsar district.

A 75-year-old man died at his house in Udekaran village today. Sources in the Health Department said the victim tested positive on August 6. “The family was advised to admit the patient to the hospital, but they preferred to take him home,” said sources.

The other victim was a 14-year-old girl of Kotli Road. She breathed her last at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 17.

Earlier, the last death due to the Covid was reported on March 21. At present, the district has 43 active patients.

In Bathinda, the Health Department today reported one Covid related death. The 30-year-old victim of Basant Vihar was undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot. He tested positive on August 20 and died on Sunday evening.

A total of 175 fresh cases have come to the fore in the past 10 days. Today, nine persons tested positive in the district. There are 128 active cases and 10 patients have recovered so far.

