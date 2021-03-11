Debt-ridden farmer ends life, panchayat seeks financial aid

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A 55-year-old farmer under debt allegedly died by suicide at his residence at Gurusar village. Sukhmandar Singh had been under stress over low yield this year. His son Jaswant Singh, who is physically challenged, claimed his father consumed some poisonous substance on May 10 and was admitted to a hospital in Bathinda, where he died on Friday. The panchayat has sought help for the family. TNS

Man dies of drug overdose in Dhuri; FIR registered

Sangrur: After delay of a day, the Dhuri police have registered a case of death due to drug overdose and arrested a suspect. As per the case, one Gagandeep Singh claimed Arvinder Singh gave a drug to his brother Nirmal Singh, who died due to overdose. TNS

380kg poppy husk seized in 2 separate incidents; 7 held

Abohar: The police seized 300 kg of poppy husk that was smuggled in a canter from Jodhpur for sale in Punjab. Driver Sikander Khan was arrested. In another case, six peddlers were held near Abohar and 80 kg of poppy husk was seized from them.