Delhi cops get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Hours after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi moved the Delhi High Court apprehending his murder in fake encounter if he was handed over to the Punjab Police, a city court gave his five-day custody to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Seeks cover Fearing a fake encounter, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Tuesday moved the Delhi HC seeking security if his custody was handed over to the Punjab Police. The matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar Jail here, is also wanted by the Punjab Police in the singer’s murder case registered by them. Moosewala was shot on Sunday by gunmen in Mansa district of Punjab.

Bishnoi, who is facing a trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the national capital, has sought a direction from the HC to Tihar Jail authorities not to give his custody to the Punjab Police, as he fears threat to his life.

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab police #sidhu moosewala