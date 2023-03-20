Don’t spread panic: Akal Takht, SGPC to Centre, state

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Reacting to police action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his supporters, Akal Takht and the SGPC said it amounted to creating panic among the people of Punjab and the governments should refrain from creating such vicious atmosphere.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the Centre and the state government should refrain from “adopting the practice of oppression” and “illegal detention” of Sikh youth who have raised their concern under a democratic setup.

He said it was government’s responsibility to look into religious, political and economic issues of the Sikhs so as to eliminate the sense of alienation among them. He advised the Sikh youth to remain calm and never take the path of confrontation. “This context could not be ignored that there was unrest and dissatisfaction among a section of Sikh youth against discrimination and excesses by the successive governments and no thought was ever spared to adopt corrective measures in this direction. There are powers which never hesitate to play with the emotions of the youth. I ask the youth to use their energy in intellectual and academic sphere instead of taking the path of conflict,” he said.

He claimed the governments’ policy appeared to be weakening the Sikhs religiously and politically, leading to a vacuum and unrest among the Sikhs. “This practice is neither in the interest of the governments nor Punjab,” he said.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the statewide deployment of paramilitary forces, cordon and search operations, setting up of nakas, disrupting Internet and bus services. “This situation reminds people of the 80s and 90s. I advise the governments to desist from vitiating the peace in the state for their political vested interests,” he said.