Drone carrying 5 kg heroin shot down

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 3

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone reportedly carrying 5 kg of heroin near Kakkar village in Amritsar sector. The packet of narcotics was wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape.

Around 2.30 am, BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of a flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Kakkar village, an official said.

The BSF personnel shot down the drone and cordoned off the whole area. With the help of the police and agencies concerned, a search was carried out and a packet containing heroin was recovered, the official said.