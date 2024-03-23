Drone recovered near International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PTI

Chandigarh, March 23

A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police personnel recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle from a wheat field near Mehandipur village, the spokesperson said.

The drone was a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran