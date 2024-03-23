Drone recovered near International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, March 23
A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops along with the Punjab Police personnel recovered the unmanned aerial vehicle from a wheat field near Mehandipur village, the spokesperson said.
The drone was a DJI Matrice Model-300 RTK.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested
Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack
'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...
Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing
Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP
Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold