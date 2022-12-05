Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

A drone with 3 kg of heroin entered the Indian territory from Pakistan in Tarn Taran’s Kalia village. Alert jawans shot down the drone around 10.46 pm yesterday.

Immediately, the entire area was cordoned off and a search operation was carried out along with the Punjab Police today morning.

The operation led to a seizure of 3-kg heroin and a quadcopter weighing around 7 kg in the fields at Kalia village. This is the fifth drone shot down by the BSF in Tarn Taran and Amritsar in the past one week.

On November 29, a hexacopter with six packets of heroin was seized from Border Outpost (BOP) Harbhajan in Khemkaran. Next day, a broken quadcopter was confiscated from Wan Tara Singh village in Khalra. Similarly, another hexacopter carrying five packets of heroin was seized from Khemkaran in Tarn Taran on December 2. A hexacopter was also shot down in Amritsar’s Chaharpur village on November 29 with 3.1-kg heroin.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Mann said they were trying to ascertain the identity of Pak smugglers, who sent the consignment, and also of their Indian accomplices.

A case under Sections 21-C, 23, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act has been registered at the Valtoha police station in Tarn Taran.

