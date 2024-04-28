Drugs, drone found near IB

Chandigarh: In separate incidents, security agencies seized a packet of narcotics and two drones along the International Border in Punjab. Based upon intelligence inputs, a search was carried out by the BSF near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar sector on Saturday during which a drone along with 515 gm heroin in a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape were found from adjacent fields. In the second incident, a joint search was carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police near Manawa village, during which a broken China-made drone was found from a field. TNS
Man gets Rs 50L extortion calls
Muktsar: The city police have booked an unidentified person after Sumeer Bansal, a resident of Abohar Road, here lodged a complaint alleging that he was getting extortion calls from unknown numbers demanding Rs 50 lakh or face dire consequences. The police have started investigation after registering a case under sections 387 and 506 of the IPC. TNS
Man booked on rape charge
Ludhiana: The Focal Point police on Friday registered a case against Suraj Gupta, a factory contractor, for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee. The 23-year-old complainant, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that she was employed by Gupta. On April 22, he called her to his room on the pretext of paying dues and raped her.
