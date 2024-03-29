 Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

Punjab: ED raids yield Rs 3.89 crore in guava orchard scam case

ED officials during a raid on the residence of IAS officer Varun Roojam in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. File



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) here has seized Rs 3.89 crore during raids held on Wednesday in connection with guava orchard compensation scam.

The raids were held at 26 residential and business premises in various cities, including Ferozepur, Mohali, Bathinda, Barnala, Patiala and Chandigarh, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The suspects in the case include two IAS officers Varun Roojam and Rajesh Dhiman, Dhiman’s wife Jasmine Kaur, officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Revenue and Horticulture Departments, realtor Bhupinder Singh and other persons.

During the search, the ED sleuths also seized various incriminating evidences, property documents and mobile phones. The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Mohali, under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED investigation has revealed that in 2016, GMADA had started the process of acquiring land of various villages for setting up Aerotropolis residential project near the IT city and Aerocity in Mohali.

“Private persons close to officers of GMADA, Revenue and Horticulture Departments were aware of the fact that compensation for fruit-bearing guava trees would be assessed separately from the value of the land acquired and additional compensation would be granted as per the quality, age and various other parameters related to the guava trees.

Accordingly, persons involved in the scam (beneficiaries, officers of GMADA, Revenue and Horticulture Departments) colluded among themselves and created false/forged records and reports regarding existence/age/quality/density of guava trees to avail of wrongful compensation,” the note read with an addition that the total proceed of the crime identified so far was approximately Rs 140 crore.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Barnala #Ferozepur #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

3
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

4
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

6
Punjab

‘Operation Lotus’ under way in Punjab: Saurabh Bharadwaj

7
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

8
India

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

9
Uttar Pradesh

Varun Gandhi pens note for people of Pilibhit after BJP denies him Lok Sabha poll ticket

10
India

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son

Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban

The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang

Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Chandigarh: Audit finds financial mismanagement in Panchayat Bhawan operations

Zirakpur: Ayushmann Khurrana helps launch food venture for LGBTQ+ community

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

ED charges a smokescreen, it wants to crush AAP: Kejri

College principal case file stuck in CM office for 45 days, says L-G

High Court pulls up MCD over its ‘precarious' financial health

Delhi Congress chief accuses BJP of ‘misusing’ constitutional agencies

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

Liquor vend auction evokes no response in 7 of 14 city zones

35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Two arrested on charge of extortion

Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Railways offers ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ package

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking ~15,000 bribe

VB nabs PSPCL assistant line man for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Man arrested for ‘murdering’ brother over property dispute

Patiala police conduct special search in jails

RGNUL gets new VC

Deed writer booked for duping woman