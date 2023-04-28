Family members of Parkash Singh Badal collect his ashes; bhog ceremony on May 4

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Badal (Muktsar), April 28

The extended Badal family, accompanied by the SAD leaders and workers, on Friday collected the ashes of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from the cremation ground prepared by the family at their orchard at Badal village here. The grand-old-man of state politics had passed away at a hospital in Mohali on Tuesday and his mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday.

Badal’s son-cum-SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his daughters Harkirat Kaur, Gurleen Kaur and son Anantveer; daughter Parneet Kaur, her husband Adeish Partap Singh Kairon and son Jai; nephew Manpreet Badal, his son Arjun and daughter Rhea, were among those collected the ashes.

Besides, the Badals’ personal staff, too, participated in performing the rituals. Those prominent present there included Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Manpreet’s wife Vinu Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, Maheshinder Singh Badal, ex-MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai, ex-MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, Winnerjit Singh Goldy, Jagjit Singh Honey Fattanwala and many Sikh priests.

An ‘ardas’ for the peace of Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum Parkash Singh Badal’s departed soul was performed by Giani Gurbachan Singh, former chief of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma were also present.

The ‘bhog’ (last prayer) ceremony of Badal would be held on May 4 at Badal village.