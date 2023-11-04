Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 3

Though the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) claims to have brought down farm fires by about 50 per cent, there is not much improvement in air quality compared to the corresponding period last year. In fact, the air quality index (AQI) in some cities of Punjab has deteriorated compared to 2022.

According to the PPCB data, Bathinda was the most polluted city in Punjab on November 3 with an AQI (air quality index) of 353, higher than the AQI of 238 the same day in 2022. In Ludhiana, the AQI today stood at 238, compared to 319 last year. The comparative figures for this year and last year stood at 238 versus 223 in Amritsar, 237 versus 278 in Patiala and 275 versus 215 in Jalandhar.

As per the AQI standards, the air quality from 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400

continued on page 8

‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. Noted economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman said the air quality was expected to deteriorate further. “In 2022, the paddy crop matured early and majority of the farm fires were witnessed around mid-October. However, irregular rainfall in July and August this year significantly disrupted crop maturity, leaving farmers with a limited period for sowing wheat—traditionally done between November 1 and 15,” he said. Therefore, he said, higher number of stubble burning incidents were recorded this year.

As many as 1,551 cases of farm fires were reported on Friday across Punjab, taking the total this season to 12,813. At 305, Sangrur yet again saw the maximum single-day incidents. The count stood at 216 in Ferozepur, 163 in Tarn Taran, 112 in Bathinda, 99 in Patiala and 76 in Mansa.

Farm experts said the authorities should focus on the use of combine harvesters. “Currently, the design of the combine harvester is such that it allows a few inches of paddy to remain in the ground. The super SMS machine, which completely shreds the residue, is not being used as money is spent due to its high operational cost on diesel,” said an official.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited Bhedpura village where farmers complained that the farm management machinery in the cooperative society was lying defund and they were being charged Rs 500 per kanal for stubble management. She assured the villagers that strict action would be taken against those harassing farmers. Meanwhile, Patiala ADC Anuprita Johal said a task force had been formed to keep tabs on the illegal entry of paddy from other states.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB