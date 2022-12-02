Ferozepur: PO attacks Haryana cop

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, December 1

The police have booked three persons for allegedly attacking a Haryana Police sub-inspector (SI), who had come to arrest an accused who had been declared proclaimed offender (PO) by the Haryana Police in a case.

As per information, the SI Naresh Kumar from Kaithal police station in Haryana had reportedly come to arrest Gurjant Singh, a resident of Shehjadi village. Gurjant had been booked by the Haryana Police in a case under various sections of the IPC.

Investigation Officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said the Haryana SI had approached the Ghall-khurd police, following which a constable was sent along with him to Shehjadi village.

“When they reached Gurjant’s the residence to arrest him, he, along with his brother Gurpreet Singh, father Major Singh and mother Manjit Kaur, allegedly attacked the SI and fled from the spot. The SI was injured in the incident,” the IO said.

