Finance Minister Harpal Cheema's raid finds naib tehsildar absent in Dirba

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 30

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday inspected the Dirba tehsil office and found the naib tehsildar absent. He interacted with locals and asked them to file a complaint if any officer demanded money.

“Our government has zero tolerance for corruption. If any officer demands money from anyone, kindly immediately inform at our helpline and we will take quick action. We need your support to end corruption,” said the minister.

Several residents alleged that due to the sluggish attitude of the officers concerned, they had been facing problems. Others raised the issue of the lack of facilities in the tehsil complex, which catered to the needs of 34 villages.

“I wrote several letters to the former Congress government, but to no avail. Now, I can assure that we will provide the required facilities here,” Cheema said.

Meanwhile, Dirba SDM Rajesh Kumar Sharma said he had sent his report to the Sangrur DC. “During the inspection, Naib Tehsildar Gurnaib Singh was found absent. The FM has also issued directions to bring further improvement in other facilities,” the SDM added.

