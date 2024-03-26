For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

PTI

Chandigarh, March 26

After the BJP decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab on its own, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that for his party, principles are more important "than the numbers game" as he slammed the national parties for "playing politics" over votes.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, indicating an end to the negotiations for re-stitching an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Reacting to the BJP statement, Badal said, "The SAD is not an ordinary political party. It is a party of principles. For us, principles are more important than the number game."

He said the 103-year-old SAD's responsibility was to protect "qaum" (community), Punjab, and maintain brotherhood and peace in the state.

"The Akali Dal was not formed to form the government," he said.

He accused the Delhi-based national political parties of playing politics over votes. "We are not (playing) politics over votes. For us it is Punjab," he added.

He also pointed towards decisions taken by his party's core committee a few days ago.

"Our core committee has made it clear what our principles are," he said.

Earlier, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone.

The decision was taken based on the feedback of people, party workers and leaders. The decision has been taken for the future of Punjab and the betterment of the youth, farmers, traders, labourers and the downtrodden, he said.

