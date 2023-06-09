Gang preparing fake passports of smugglers busted, 12 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

In a major breakthrough, the police have busted an inter-state gang involved in preparing fake passports of smugglers and gangsters.

During a month-long operation, the police have nabbed 12 persons from Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand.

Those arrested had helped “smuggler” Harbhej Singh alias Javed of Loharaka Kalan village here to escape to Portugal. He was lodged in the Goindwal jail from where he managed to secure bail. As soon as he came out, he fled to Portugal. It happened two years ago and the accused was now involved in the drug trafficking.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I) Abhimaniyu Rana said Javed used forged documents in the name of Sawan Kumar, a resident of Kaithal (Haryana), for escaping to foreign shores.

“The police have arrested 12 persons from Haryana, Delhi and Jharkhand and seized two fake passports, alleged drug money to the tune of Rs 22.15 lakh, a revolver of .32 calibre and 10gm heroin,” he said.

Those arrested were identified as Sawan Kumar, Sohan Lal, Navinder Singh, Jaswinder Gill, all residents of Kaithal (Haryana), Naveen Kumar of Jhabal (Tarn Taran), Rakesh Kumar of Kurukshetra, Sarvar of Sonipat, Dalip Kumar of Jharkhand, Amritpal Singh of Cheema Kalan (Tarn Taran), Amit Raghav of Gurgaon, Amrik Singh of Lopoke and Rahul Uja of New Delhi.

ADCP said Sawan gave his identity documents for preparing fake passport of Javed in his name while Sohan Lal, Navinder Singh and Jaswinder Gill forged documents for the purpose. They handed over the fake passport to his aide Naveen Babbu. Babbu also got another fake passport. He said Rakesh, who had a similar case registered against him at Karnal, also helped the gang in forging documents.

The police official revealed that after Javed fled to Portugal, his relative Amritpal Singh started drug peddling and sent the ill-gotten money to Javed. The police seized Rs 3.15 lakh of drug money, a revolver and 10gm heroin from Amritpal. Amrik Singh of Lopoke, who worked with a money exchange firm, helped him in transferring the amount to Portugal.

Javed had eight cases of drugs and arms smuggling, besides firing at a police party. “The police have identified around nine more persons and raids were on to nab them,” he said.