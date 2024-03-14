Gear up for Lok Sabha elections, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tells cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asked the police officers to gear up for ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of the General Election in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the top brass of the Punjab Police here, he said the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the poll was imperative, so that the voters could exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly.

“Elections are a celebration of democracy and every effort must be made to ensure that people participate in these polls without any fear,” he asserted, while stating that the police authorities must make elaborate arrangements for this purpose and no stone should be left unturned for ensuring the same.

The CM also asked the police officers to coordinate with all major stakeholders, including the political parties, for peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha poll. He said a sense of security and safety must prevail among all political parties.

He said several companies of paramilitary forces would be arriving in the state soon to assist the state police during the elections. “These forces are mostly ignorant about the tradition, beliefs and customs of the state, so the police should lead them to ensure that religious sentiments of the people are not hurt while performing the duty,” he instructed.

The Chief Minister also asked the police officers to make sure that proper coordination and synchronisation was maintained between the civil and police administrations, both at the district and state levels.

Mann directed the state police to launch a massive drive to check the scourge of illegal weapons in the state. He added that the process of depositing licensed weapons across the state should also be expedited and completed before the polls.

Making it clear that no laxity in holding the peaceful polls will be tolerated, the CM also asked the officers to ensure that the poll bulletins were issued at regular intervals so as to keep the people abreast about the ongoing developments in the field.

The Chief Minister instructed that the rumour mongers must be dealt with sternly during the polls and various platforms of social and electronic media must be utilised to counter them, if any.

He also batted for installation of CCTVs at all vulnerable points across the state, especially at the police nakas.

Special Chief Secretary to CM VK Singh, Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, DGP Gaurav Yadav, ADGPs, IGPs, DIGs, CPs and SSPs from across the state attended the meeting at the local Police Lines.

