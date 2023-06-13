Goldy Brar’s accomplice held in dera follower’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 12

A close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and the mastermind in the murder case of a dera follower in Faridkot district has been arrested, the Punjab Police said on Monday.

In a tweet, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the gangster identified as Harpreet Singh Bhau had been arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF)

Harpreet was produced before a duty magistrate here and remanded in four-day police custody.

He had been absconding since the killing of Pardeep Singh at his shop in Kotkapura town of Faridkot on November 10 last year. The police have arrested 14 persons, including six assailants, in the case.

Besides planning the murder, Harpreet had provided weapons and arranged shelter for the assailants before and after they attacked Pardeep on November 10, 2022, said the police.

Pardeep was an accused in the theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. The incident dates back to 2015.

Pardeep was the seventh dera follower to be killed in Punjab since the first sacrilege case was reported at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot on June 1, 2015. A police gunman, escorting Pardeep, and another person had also sustained injuries in the 2022 attack.

A resident of Dhaipai village of Faridkot, Harpreet had been evading arrest for the last about seven months, said Harjeet Singh, SSP, Faridkot. “As he had arranged weapons and shelter for the assailants, his questioning will help in solving the case,” said the SSP. With PTI inputs