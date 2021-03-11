Growers rue hike in DAP prices

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 24

The recent hike in DAP prices from Rs 1,200 per bag (50 kg) to Rs 1,350 has irked farmers. They rued that the price hike would increase their input costs.

Saroop Singh Sidhu, general secretary, BKU (Lakhowal) said, “As per an estimate more than 8-lakh tonne DAP is used in the state. After the recent hike of Rs 300 per quintal, farmers will come under a burden of around Rs 240 crore. The Centre’s decision to reduce subsidy on fertiliser has affected farmers directly. Punjab is one of the states where DAP is used in large volume.”

Balkaran Singh of Punjab Kisan Union said, “The hike in DAP prices will further burden the farming community. While farm income is getting reduced, the input costs are increasing every year.”

“Farmers’ income has been hit hard due to low yield this year and there is no word on relief so far. There is huge demand of wheat in international market, but farmers are getting only MSP for their produce. As a result, farmers get under debt and commit suicides,” he said. —

