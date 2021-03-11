Growers rue hike in DAP prices

Bathinda, April 24
The recent hike in DAP prices from Rs 1,200 per bag (50 kg) to Rs 1,350 has irked farmers. They rued that the price hike would increase their input costs.
Saroop Singh Sidhu, general secretary, BKU (Lakhowal) said, “As per an estimate more than 8-lakh tonne DAP is used in the state. After the recent hike of Rs 300 per quintal, farmers will come under a burden of around Rs 240 crore. The Centre’s decision to reduce subsidy on fertiliser has affected farmers directly. Punjab is one of the states where DAP is used in large volume.”
Balkaran Singh of Punjab Kisan Union said, “The hike in DAP prices will further burden the farming community. While farm income is getting reduced, the input costs are increasing every year.”
“Farmers’ income has been hit hard due to low yield this year and there is no word on relief so far. There is huge demand of wheat in international market, but farmers are getting only MSP for their produce. As a result, farmers get under debt and commit suicides,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...